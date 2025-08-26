Brinkley Named Executive Director of WUWF-FM

David Brinkley joins WUWF-FM in Pensacola from the Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he served as the executive director of public media and general manager of the WKU Public Radio network of stations for more than 10 years.

He follows Pat Crawford, the longtime executive director at WUWF.

Brinkley brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast television, having previously been the television station manager for WKU-PBS. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Learn more at uwf.edu