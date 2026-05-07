WUCF Executive Director Jennifer Cook Earns Two Major Community Honors

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 4, 2026) — WUCF Executive Director Jennifer Cook has been recognized with two of Central Florida’s most respected honors, highlighting her leadership in public media and her impact across the region.

Cook was named a 2026 Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Orlando Business Journal and a 2026 Women of the Year honoree by Orlando Magazine.

These recognitions reflect Cook’s leadership of one of Central Florida’s most trusted public media organizations and her role in expanding how WUCF PBS and WUCF Jazz serve and connect communities throughout its nine-county region.

Read the full report.