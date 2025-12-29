South Florida PBS Announces Ten 2025 Suncoast Emmy® Awards

MIAMI, FL — South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to announce ten 2025 Suncoast EMMY® Awards for programs produced by South Florida PBS staff and partners. Winners were announced at the 49th Annual Suncoast Regional EMMY® Awards Gala on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

“These EMMY® Awards reinforce the power of public media and the impact that thoughtful, innovative storytelling can have on our communities,” stated South Florida PBS President & CEO Dolores Fernandez Alonso. “We proudly celebrate this achievement and look forward to continuing to create work that enriches and inspires the communities we serve.”

