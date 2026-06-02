WUFT wins five 2026 Region 13 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

Staff and student journalists from WUFT, the public media station operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC), are the recipients of five Region 13 2026 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Awards in five Radio Small categories.

In the Digital category, “The Price of Paradise” by Maria Avlonitis, Kimberly Blum, Sabrina Castro, Gabriella Chavez, Alex Land, Franklin Omar Lopez, Caia Reese, Nathan Thomas, Kat Tran and Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira, was recognized for an exploration of the boom of ecotourism in Costa Rica and the impact it has had on local residents.

Read Full Report