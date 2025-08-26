New Season of WUCF’s Florida Road Trip Airs Statewide This Fall

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2025) — Pack your bags and buckle up. WUCF’s Florida Road Trip returns this fall with eight brand-new episodes, premiering at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, on WUCF and airing weekly for eight consecutive weeks.

The new season will be broadcast statewide, inviting viewers across Florida to discover the Sunshine State’s rich history, culture and character.

Hosted by Emmy® Award-winning journalist Scott Fais, now in his second season as host, Florida Road Trip explores the people and places that have shaped Florida’s identity, from the well-known to the often-overlooked.

“Florida Road Trip brings our state’s stories to life. It’s a way for Floridians to see themselves, their neighbors and their communities in a whole new light,” said Jennifer Cook, executive director of WUCF. “We’re proud to share these powerful local stories with audiences across our state.”

Read full article on floridaroadtrip.org