WUSF wins coveted National Murrow Award for overall excellence

WUSF has won a coveted National Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence in the large market radio division.

It’s among the most respected journalism awards in the world, recognizing the station’s commitment to public service above all else.

WUSF competed against regional award winners from across the country, representing the nation’s top 50 markets.

The station’s submission (click on the “Listen” link above to hear the audio) in the overall excellence category included broadcast, digital and social media work from all of its journalists.

