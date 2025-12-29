WUSF promotes Leslie Laney to lead the station as general manager

WUSF has a new leader. Station Manager Leslie Laney will take over the top position at WUSF when General Manager JoAnn Urofsky retires on Jan. 5.

Laney joined the station in 2018 to strengthen its digital presence and help it reach new audiences. She was promoted to Station Manager last year, overseeing programming and digital initiatives. As General Manager, she will lead all aspects of the organization, which includes WUSF 89.7, Classical WSMR 103.9 and 89.1, and multiple digital platforms.

“Leslie truly represents the next generation of innovators in public broadcasting, and she has already led so many teams and projects within our WUSF family that she is the natural choice to lead this station into the years ahead,” Urofsky said. “I am thrilled that WUSF is so fortunate to have such a skilled leader within our own ranks.”

