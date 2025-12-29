Fernandez Alonso Recognized With Prestigious Suncoast Emmy Award

Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President and CEO of South Florida PBS, has transformed public broadcasting through visionary leadership. She successfully merged WPBT and WXEL stations, creating a unified organization serving one of America’s largest television markets.

Under her strategic vision, South Florida PBS has undergone transformative modernization of infrastructure and technological capabilities. She championed the Bailey Cultural Arts Center at Boynton Beach studios and invested in cutting-edge immersive technologies. Her prioritization of NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) technology demonstrates her dedication to advancing public safety and civic engagement through enhanced broadcasting.

