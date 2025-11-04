WUCF Recognized as One of Central Florida’s Top Workplaces for the Second Year

Christine Dellert Mullon

Orlando, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2025) — WUCF, Central Florida’s PBS and NPR Jazz stations, has once again been named a “Top Workplace” by the Orlando Sentinel Media Group’s annual rankings of the region’s best employers.

This marks the second year in a row that WUCF has received the honor, underscoring the station’s reputation not only as a great place to work, but as a vital community institution.

The “Top Workplaces” list is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement surveys. Responses measure the employee experience across themes such as feeling respected and supported, opportunities to grow and empowerment to execute.

“Being recognized again as a ‘Top Workplace’ speaks volumes about the culture we’ve built here,” said Jennifer Cook, executive director of WUCF. “Our team shows up every day with passion and purpose, creating trusted content, engaging events and educational resources that our community counts on. This honor reflects the heart of our people and the strength of the mission we serve.”

As Central Florida’s only PBS station, WUCF reaches more than 4 million people across a nine-county area.

In addition to providing award-winning adult and children’s PBS programming, the station produces impactful local stories, offers around-the-clock jazz on WUCF FM and develops trusted educational resources like Meet the Helpers that help families prepare for emergencies and important conversations.

The recognition comes at a time when community support has been especially critical to sustaining public media.

WUCF’s continued success demonstrates the role of local public media stations as cornerstones of civic life, delivering programming and resources that inform, educate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Discover more about how WUCF serves Central Florida, from trusted educational programs to community engagement to emergency preparedness, at wucf.org.